Will Adam Trautman get into the end zone when the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Trautman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has reeled in 15 passes on 22 targets for 117 yards and one score, averaging 13 yards per game.

Trautman, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Adam Trautman Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bills 2 2 15 0 Week 11 Vikings 2 2 33 0

Rep Adam Trautman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.