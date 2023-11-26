The Boise State Broncos (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Boise State vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Boise State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos rank 226th.
  • The Broncos score an average of 72 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 66.8 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Boise State is 1-2 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boise State scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 away.
  • The Broncos allowed fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than away (70.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Boise State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Clemson L 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/23/2023 Virginia Tech L 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 VCU W 65-61 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Butler - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Mountain America Center
12/5/2023 North Texas - ExtraMile Arena

