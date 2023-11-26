How to Watch Boise State vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boise State vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Boise State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos rank 226th.
- The Broncos score an average of 72 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 66.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- Boise State is 1-2 when it scores more than 66.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boise State scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 away.
- The Broncos allowed fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than away (70.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Boise State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|VCU
|W 65-61
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Butler
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Mountain America Center
|12/5/2023
|North Texas
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.