The Boise State Broncos (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boise State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Boise State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos rank 226th.

The Broncos score an average of 72 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 66.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Boise State is 1-2 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 away.

The Broncos allowed fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than away (70.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Boise State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule