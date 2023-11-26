The Boise State Broncos (3-2) will host the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Butler matchup in this article.

Boise State vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Boise State vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Butler Moneyline
BetMGM Boise State (-1.5) 144.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Boise State (-0.5) 144.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. Butler Betting Trends

  • Boise State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Broncos games have gone over the point total.
  • Butler has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

Boise State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • Boise State is 72nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (81st).
  • The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

