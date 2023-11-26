Boise State vs. Butler: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (3-2) will host the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Butler matchup in this article.
Boise State vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boise State vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-1.5)
|144.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-0.5)
|144.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. Butler Betting Trends
- Boise State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Broncos games have gone over the point total.
- Butler has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' six games with an over/under have hit the over.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Boise State is 72nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (81st).
- The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.