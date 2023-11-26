Sunday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) and the Boise State Broncos (3-2) clashing at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (on November 26) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 win for Butler, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Boise State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Orlando, Florida

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Boise State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 74, Boise State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-3.4)

Butler (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Boise State is 1-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Butler's 5-1-0 ATS record. The Broncos have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos' +19 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 72 points per game (231st in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (132nd in college basketball).

Boise State wins the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It records 34 rebounds per game, which ranks 153rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.8 per contest.

Boise State knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (294th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 29.3% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Broncos rank 210th in college basketball by averaging 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 168th in college basketball, allowing 88 points per 100 possessions.

Boise State has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (180th in college basketball).

