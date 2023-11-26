Boise State vs. Butler November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (3-2) meet the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
Boise State vs. Butler Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Boise State Players to Watch
- Chibuzo Agbo: 15.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cam Martin: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Max Rice: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Butler Players to Watch
Boise State vs. Butler Stat Comparison
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|Butler AVG
|Butler Rank
|231st
|72.0
|Points Scored
|82.3
|65th
|132nd
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|111th
|153rd
|34.0
|Rebounds
|34.0
|153rd
|229th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|296th
|294th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|334th
|10.0
|Assists
|13.8
|148th
|168th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.3
|79th
