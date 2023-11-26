The Boise State Broncos (3-2) meet the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Boise State vs. Butler Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Boise State Players to Watch

Chibuzo Agbo: 15.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cam Martin: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Max Rice: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Butler Players to Watch

Boise State vs. Butler Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank 231st 72.0 Points Scored 82.3 65th 132nd 68.2 Points Allowed 66.8 111th 153rd 34.0 Rebounds 34.0 153rd 229th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 296th 294th 5.8 3pt Made 8.5 89th 334th 10.0 Assists 13.8 148th 168th 11.8 Turnovers 10.3 79th

