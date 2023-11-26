The Boise State Broncos (3-2) host the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) after winning three home games in a row. The Broncos are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Boise State vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -1.5 147.5

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State's games have gone over 147.5 points two times this season (in four outings).

Boise State has had an average of 140.2 points in its games this season, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Broncos are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Boise State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Broncos have played as a favorite of -115 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Boise State, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Boise State vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 2 50% 72 154.3 68.2 135 138.3 Butler 3 50% 82.3 154.3 66.8 135 142.5

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

The 72 points per game the Broncos record are 5.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (66.8).

When Boise State totals more than 66.8 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Boise State vs. Butler Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0 Butler 5-1-0 2-1 3-3-0

Boise State vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State Butler 14-1 Home Record 10-6 5-6 Away Record 3-9 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

