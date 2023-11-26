Something has to give when the Denver Broncos (5-5) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup on November 26, 2023 against the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who are on their own three-game winning streak. We have best bets recommendations.

When is Broncos vs. Browns?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line is much more favorable to the Browns compared to the BetMGM line, a 11.2 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Browns.
  • The Broncos have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.
  • The Broncos have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-3).
  • Denver is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
  • The Browns have won three of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Cleveland (+1.5)
    • The Broncos have covered the spread three times over 10 games with a set spread.
    • Denver is winless against the spread when it is 1.5-point or greater favorites (0-4-1).
    • The Browns have covered the spread in a matchup six times this year (6-3-1).
    • Cleveland has a record of 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (36.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 7.9 more points per game (44.4) than this matchup's total of 36.5 points.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.8 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this game.
    • Broncos games have hit the over on four of 10 occasions (40%).
    • Four of the Browns' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

    Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    10 206.5 19 23.2 0

    Dorian Thompson-Robinson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    3 98.3 0 14.7 0

