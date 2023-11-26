Something will have to give when the streaking Denver Broncos (5-5) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who have won three straight, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Broncos favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 37.5 in the contest.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Broncos' upcoming game versus Browns, see the column below, where we provide numbers to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Broncos vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Broncos have led after the first quarter seven times and have been losing three times.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Browns have led after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Broncos have won the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in five games.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 9.3 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Browns have won the second quarter in eight games, and they've lost the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Broncos have lost the third quarter in seven games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Denver is averaging 1.7 points in the third quarter (31st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Broncos have lost the fourth quarter four times and won six times.

Denver's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.2 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Broncos vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Broncos have led six times (3-3 in those games) and have been behind four times (2-2).

The Browns have had the lead six times (5-1 in those games) and have been losing four times (2-2) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in six games.

Denver's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 14.7 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Browns have won the second half in five games, and they've lost the second half in five games.

