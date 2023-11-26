Based on our computer model, the Cleveland Browns will defeat the Denver Broncos when they meet at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 26 (at 4:05 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Broncos have the 23rd-ranked offense this season (301.2 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 400.1 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, the Browns are accumulating 22.7 points per contest (13th-ranked). They rank sixth in the NFL defensively (18 points given up per game).

Broncos vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (+1.5) Over (37) Browns 27, Broncos 17

Broncos Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Broncos a 55.6% chance to win.

Denver has covered three times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Denver games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

The average total for Broncos games this season has been 44.6, 7.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Browns Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Browns.

Cleveland is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Browns have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, four of Cleveland's 10 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total for Browns games is 38.7 points, 1.7 more than this game's over/under.

Broncos vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 21.7 26.8 22.3 21.5 20.8 34.8 Cleveland 22.7 18 18.8 10.2 28.5 29.8

