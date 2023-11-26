Broncos vs. Browns Player Props & Odds – Week 12
Empower Field at Mile High is the venue where the Denver Broncos will match up against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Check out the top performers in this contest between the Broncos and the Browns, and what player prop bets to consider.
Sign up to bet on the Broncos-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260
Kareem Hunt Touchdown Odds
- Hunt Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Hunt Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-113)
|Marvin Mims
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Samaje Perine
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Javonte Williams
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Russell Wilson
|187.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|-
More Browns Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|David Njoku
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Kareem Hunt
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-102)
|Amari Cooper
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Jerome Ford
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Elijah Moore
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|174.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-110)
|-
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.