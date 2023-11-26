When Courtland Sutton hits the gridiron for the Denver Broncos in their Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Sutton has 45 catches (62 targets) and a team-best 499 yards receiving (49.9 per game) plus eight TDs.

Sutton has a touchdown catch in eight of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1

