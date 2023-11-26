At Empower Field at Mile High in Week 12, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be lined up against the Cleveland Browns pass defense and Denzel Ward. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Broncos vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 91.9 9.2 18 73 6.93

Courtland Sutton vs. Denzel Ward Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton's team-high 499 yards as a receiver have come on 45 catches (out of 62 targets) with eight touchdowns.

In the air, Denver has passed for the eighth-lowest amount of yards in the league at 1,910, or 191 per game.

The Broncos are 19th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 21.7 points per game.

Denver is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 29.7 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Broncos rank 12th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 47 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 53.4%.

Denzel Ward & the Browns' Defense

Denzel Ward has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 29 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to passing the ball, opposing offenses have struggled to move the chains through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 143.7 passing yards allowed per game and second in the league with 5.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

So far this year, the Browns have had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by giving up 18 points per game. They rank first in the NFL with 243.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Two players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Denzel Ward Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Denzel Ward Rec. Targets 62 54 Def. Targets Receptions 45 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.1 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 499 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 49.9 2.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 85 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 2 Interceptions

