Sunday's contest that pits the Air Force Falcons (4-2) versus the Idaho State Bengals (2-4) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 63-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Air Force, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:30 PM on November 26.

The Bengals enter this game following a 58-46 loss to Hawaii on Saturday.

Idaho State vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Idaho State vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 63, Idaho State 59

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

On November 15, the Bengals captured their best win of the season, a 70-64 victory over the UCSB Gauchos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 181) in our computer rankings.

Idaho State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 6.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 31.1 FG%

6.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 31.1 FG% Laura Bello: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.8 FG% Maria Dias: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Tasia Jordan: 8.7 PTS, 34.9 FG%

8.7 PTS, 34.9 FG% Piper Carlson: 3.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals are being outscored by 6.0 points per game with a -36 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.2 points per game (311th in college basketball) and allow 62.2 per outing (150th in college basketball).

