Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown when the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

McLaughlin has 277 yards on 45 carries (27.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

McLaughlin has tacked on 19 catches for 83 yards (8.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

McLaughlin has one rushing touchdown in 10 games.

He has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jaleel McLaughlin Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1 Week 5 Jets 9 68 0 3 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 7 30 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Packers 5 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Chiefs 4 33 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Bills 6 8 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 1 0 5 14 0

