Jerry Jeudy will be running routes against the best passing defense in the NFL when his Denver Broncos meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jeudy has reeled in 35 balls for 429 total yards (47.7 per game) and one score so far this year.

Jeudy vs. the Browns

Jeudy vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Browns have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Jeudy will square off against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns allow 143.7 passing yards per game.

The Browns' defense ranks first in the league with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-118)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

Jeudy, in five of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jeudy has been targeted on 50 of his team's 297 passing attempts this season (16.8% target share).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (39th in league play), racking up 429 yards on 50 passes thrown his way.

Jeudy has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (5.0%).

Jeudy has been targeted five times in the red zone (10.6% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts).

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

