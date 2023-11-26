The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for this matchup.

The betting trends and insights for the Ravens can be found below before they face the Chargers. The Chargers' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Ravens.

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baltimore Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Ravens (-3.5) 48.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ravens (-3.5) 47.5 -196 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Baltimore vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

Ravens vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Baltimore is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 4-4 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of Baltimore's 11 games with a set total.

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

This season, three of Los Angeles' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Gus Edwards - - 48.5 (-118) - 4.5 (-115) - Zay Flowers - - - - 63.5 (-115) - Lamar Jackson 230.5 (-115) - 44.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Austin Ekeler - - 48.5 (-118) - 30.5 (-111) - Keenan Allen - - - - 87.5 (-115) - Justin Herbert 252.5 (-115) - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

