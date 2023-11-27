Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Idaho County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Idaho County, Idaho today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clearwater Valley High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 27
- Location: Weippe, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
