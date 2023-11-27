Jazz vs. Pelicans November 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:19 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Utah Jazz (3-7) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSNO
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- John Collins puts up 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Clarkson posts 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk posts 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 78.6% from the field (fifth in NBA).
- Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4 rebounds.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, CJ McCollum gets the Pelicans 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 3 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are getting 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.
- Herbert Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is making 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 80% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2 triples per contest.
- The Pelicans are getting 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.
- Dyson Daniels is putting up 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 30.8% of his shots from the field.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Pelicans
|113.9
|Points Avg.
|109.1
|121.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.2
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
