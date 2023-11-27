On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Utah Jazz (3-7) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSNO

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

John Collins puts up 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson posts 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Olynyk posts 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 78.6% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4 rebounds.

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, CJ McCollum gets the Pelicans 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 3 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are getting 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.

Herbert Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is making 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 80% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2 triples per contest.

The Pelicans are getting 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 30.8% of his shots from the field.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Jazz Pelicans 113.9 Points Avg. 109.1 121.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.2 46.1% Field Goal % 45.3% 37.7% Three Point % 34.8%

