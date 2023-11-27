The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (5-11) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO. The point total is set at 229.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: KJZZ and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -3.5 229.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 229.5 points.
  • Utah has a 235.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.9 more points than this game's point total.
  • Utah has an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Jazz have come away with three wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Utah has won one of its nine games, or 11.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 6 35.3% 112.9 227.2 112.9 234 226.7
Jazz 10 62.5% 114.3 227.2 121.1 234 230.3

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have gone over the total five times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 6-2-0 record) than on the road (.250, 2-6-0).
  • The Jazz's 114.3 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 112.9 the Pelicans give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.9 points, Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Jazz and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 8-8 6-5 10-6
Pelicans 10-7 2-2 7-10

Jazz vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Jazz Pelicans
114.3
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
6-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-1
4-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-1
121.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.9
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
4-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-2
3-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-2

