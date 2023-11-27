Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - November 27
The injury report for the Utah Jazz (5-11) heading into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) currently features two players. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 from Delta Center.
Last time out, the Jazz bested the Pelicans 105-100 on Saturday. In the Jazz's victory, Collin Sexton recorded 16 points (and added three rebounds and six assists), while Brandon Ingram scored 26 in the loss for the Pelicans.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|18.3
|3.3
|4.6
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|23.7
|8.7
|1.1
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Zion Williamson: Out (Rest), CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)
Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSNO
