The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) face the Utah Jazz (5-11) on November 27, 2023.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 46% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

This season, Utah has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 15th.

The Jazz score an average of 114.3 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 112.9 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Utah is 4-6.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz put up more points per game at home (120.6) than on the road (107.9), and also concede fewer points at home (117.8) than on the road (124.5).

Utah is allowing fewer points at home (117.8 per game) than away (124.5).

This season the Jazz are collecting more assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (26.5).

Jazz Injuries