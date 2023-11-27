How to Watch the Jazz vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) face the Utah Jazz (5-11) on November 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Jazz Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Jazz Prediction
|Pelicans vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 46% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
- This season, Utah has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 15th.
- The Jazz score an average of 114.3 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 112.9 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.9 points, Utah is 4-6.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz put up more points per game at home (120.6) than on the road (107.9), and also concede fewer points at home (117.8) than on the road (124.5).
- Utah is allowing fewer points at home (117.8 per game) than away (124.5).
- This season the Jazz are collecting more assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (26.5).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hamstring
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.