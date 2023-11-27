The Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson included, face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Clarkson, in his most recent appearance, had 13 points and five assists in a 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets in place for Clarkson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.3 20.6 Rebounds -- 3.3 3.0 Assists -- 4.6 4.4 PRA -- 26.2 28 PR -- 21.6 23.6 3PM 2.5 1.8 1.8



Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Pelicans

Clarkson is responsible for taking 16.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

He's attempted 5.6 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Clarkson's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Jazz rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.8.

Allowing 112.9 points per game, the Pelicans are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 45.9 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.9 assists per game.

The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 39 39 8 2 7 0 2 12/13/2022 28 11 1 3 1 1 0 10/23/2022 37 18 1 6 3 1 0

