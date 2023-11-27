The Utah Jazz, Keyonte George included, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

George totaled 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 105-100 win against the Pelicans.

Let's look at the prop bets available for George, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Keyonte George Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.4 10.4 Rebounds -- 2.9 3.1 Assists -- 5.3 6.6 PRA -- 17.6 20.1 PR -- 12.3 13.5 3PM 2.5 1.6 1.7



Keyonte George Insights vs. the Pelicans

George has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 9.2% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.8 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

George's Jazz average 103.8 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 15th in the league, conceding 112.9 points per game.

Conceding 45.9 rebounds per contest, the Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

The Pelicans concede 26.9 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 12.8 makes per game.

Keyonte George vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 27 15 6 5 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.