The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) face the Utah Jazz (5-11) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Jazz 113

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-4.0)

Pelicans (-4.0) Pick OU: Over (229.5)



Over (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Pelicans' .588 ATS win percentage (10-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .500 mark (8-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record New Orleans puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 41.2% of the time this season (seven out of 17). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (10 out of 16).

The Pelicans have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-3) this season while the Jazz have a .231 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-10).

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are 12th in the league in points scored (114.3 per game) and 25th in points conceded (121.1).

In 2023-24, Utah is best in the NBA in rebounds (47.3 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.5).

The Jazz are eighth in the league in assists (26.6 per game) in 2023-24.

Utah is the worst team in the league in turnovers per game (17.2) and 24th in turnovers forced (12.6).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.7). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

