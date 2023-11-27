Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Kessler totaled 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 105-100 win versus the Pelicans.

Now let's dig into Kessler's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 8.6 Rebounds 9.5 8.2 Assists -- 0.2 PRA -- 17 PR -- 16.8



Walker Kessler Insights vs. the Pelicans

Kessler is responsible for attempting 4.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.8 per game.

Kessler's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Jazz rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.8.

The Pelicans allow 112.9 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.9 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans concede 26.9 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Walker Kessler vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 21 11 11 0 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.