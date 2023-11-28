Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Ada County, Idaho today, we've got you covered.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boise High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kuna High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minico High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Eagle, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
