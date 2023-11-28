On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Adam Larsson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Larsson stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Larsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Larsson has no points on the power play.

He has a 2.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:31 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:38 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:27 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:17 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:38 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 24:17 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:57 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.