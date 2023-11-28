Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 28?
Should you bet on Alexander Wennberg to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Wennberg stats and insights
- In two of 22 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.
- Wennberg's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Wennberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
