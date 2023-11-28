Should you bet on Alexander Wennberg to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wennberg stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Wennberg's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:08 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.