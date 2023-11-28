Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Bannock County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Falls High School at Pocatello High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.