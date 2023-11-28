Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boise County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Boise County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garden Valley High School at Idaho City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Idaho City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
