Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bonneville County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you live in Bonneville County, Idaho and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest High School at Preston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Preston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
