Will Brandon Tanev score a goal when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Tanev has no points on the power play.

Tanev averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 70 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

