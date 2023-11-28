The Seattle Kraken, Eeli Tolvanen included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Tolvanen against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen has averaged 15:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tolvanen has a point in 12 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Tolvanen has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 22 games played.

Tolvanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Tolvanen has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 2 15 Points 2 5 Goals 2 10 Assists 0

