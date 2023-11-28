Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Idaho County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Idaho County, Idaho today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Salmon River High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Riggins, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.