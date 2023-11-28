The Pepperdine Waves (3-5) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • The Bengals are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Waves sit at 200th.
  • The Bengals put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Waves give up (73.4).
  • When it scores more than 73.4 points, Idaho State is 2-0.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Idaho State scored 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
  • At home, the Bengals allowed 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Idaho State made fewer treys on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.0%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Northwest (WA) W 85-51 Holt Arena
11/20/2023 Citadel L 62-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 @ Campbell W 69-55 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Lindenwood - Holt Arena
12/5/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

