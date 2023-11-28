How to Watch Idaho State vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pepperdine Waves (3-5) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State Stats Insights
- The Bengals are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Waves sit at 200th.
- The Bengals put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Waves give up (73.4).
- When it scores more than 73.4 points, Idaho State is 2-0.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Idaho State scored 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
- At home, the Bengals allowed 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).
- Beyond the arc, Idaho State made fewer treys on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.0%) than at home (36.6%) as well.
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Northwest (WA)
|W 85-51
|Holt Arena
|11/20/2023
|Citadel
|L 62-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Campbell
|W 69-55
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Holt Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
