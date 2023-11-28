The Pepperdine Waves (3-5) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Waves sit at 200th.

The Bengals put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Waves give up (73.4).

When it scores more than 73.4 points, Idaho State is 2-0.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho State scored 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.

At home, the Bengals allowed 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).

Beyond the arc, Idaho State made fewer treys on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.0%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule