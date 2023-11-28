The Pepperdine Waves (3-5) hope to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Pepperdine vs. Idaho State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pepperdine Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM Pepperdine (-7.5) 141.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pepperdine (-7.5) 140.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends

Idaho State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Bengals have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Pepperdine has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Waves and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.

