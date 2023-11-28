Tuesday's game at Firestone Fieldhouse has the Pepperdine Waves (3-5) squaring off against the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Pepperdine.

There is no line set for the game.

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 74, Idaho State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: Pepperdine (-11.8)

Pepperdine (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 136.6

Pepperdine is 2-4-0 against the spread, while Idaho State's ATS record this season is 2-1-0. The Waves are 4-2-0 and the Bengals are 1-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals put up 69.2 points per game (281st in college basketball) while allowing 57.3 per contest (fifth in college basketball). They have a +71 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Idaho State is 241st in the country at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.0 more than the 26.8 its opponents average.

Idaho State connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.3% from beyond the arc (170th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.5%.

Idaho State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bengals commit 13.0 per game (248th in college basketball) and force 13.5 (106th in college basketball).

