The Pepperdine Waves (3-1) face the Idaho State Bengals (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)

Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 38th 77.9 Points Scored 69.2 241st 358th 81.3 Points Allowed 71.0 207th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 28.5 328th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th 40th 15.2 Assists 12.2 249th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.