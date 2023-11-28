Idaho State vs. Pepperdine November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (3-1) face the Idaho State Bengals (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)
- Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|38th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|358th
|81.3
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|207th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
