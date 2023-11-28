The Pepperdine Waves (3-5) will look to stop a four-game winning streak when they host the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pepperdine -7.5 141.5

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Each Idaho State game this season has ended with a combined score below 141.5 points.

Idaho State's contests this season have a 126.5-point average over/under, 15.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Idaho State are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Idaho State has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Bengals have played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Idaho State has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pepperdine 4 66.7% 74.9 144.1 73.4 130.7 152.3 Idaho State 0 0% 69.2 144.1 57.3 130.7 129.8

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals average just 4.2 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Waves give up to opponents (73.4).

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pepperdine 2-4-0 1-0 4-2-0 Idaho State 2-1-0 0-1 1-2-0

Idaho State vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pepperdine Idaho State 8-8 Home Record 7-7 0-12 Away Record 4-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

