Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Jefferson County, Idaho today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Jefferson High School at American Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: American Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.