The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Kailer Yamamoto find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Yamamoto stats and insights

  • In three of 22 games this season, Yamamoto has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Yamamoto has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:48 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:38 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 11:27 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.