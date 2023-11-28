Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kootenai County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timberlake High School at West Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Spokane, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Kellogg, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
