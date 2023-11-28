The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) are dealing with four players on the injury report, including Oliver Bjorkstrand, heading into their Tuesday, November 28 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Questionable Lower Body Oliver Bjorkstrand RW Questionable Undisclosed Philipp Grubauer G Questionable Undisclosed Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 61 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 49 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Chicago's total of 70 goals conceded (3.7 per game) ranks 22nd in the league.

Their -21 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6.5

