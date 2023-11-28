When the Seattle Kraken face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday (beginning at 8:30 PM ET), Vince Dunn and Connor Bedard should be among the top players to keep an eye on.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn is one of Seattle's top contributors (19 points), via amassed three goals and 16 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has chipped in with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists).

Eeli Tolvanen's total of 15 points is via five goals and 10 assists.

In 12 games, Joey Daccord 's record is 3-3-5. He has conceded 35 goals (2.99 goals against average) and has recorded 299 saves.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his club with 17 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 19 games (playing 19:33 per game).

Philipp Kurashev has made a major impact for Chicago this season with 12 points (four goals and eight assists).

This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 11 points (six goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 2-7-0 record this season, with an .882 save percentage (53rd in the league). In 10 games, he has 254 saves, and has given up 34 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 26th 2.77 Goals Scored 2.58 29th 23rd 3.45 Goals Allowed 3.68 29th 25th 29.3 Shots 27.7 30th 10th 29.6 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 8th 23.53% Power Play % 9.68% 31st 26th 73.85% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 23rd

