With six games on the NHL schedule Monday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -141 to score

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • Pastrnak's stats: 13 goals in 20 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) -110 to score

Capitals vs. Sharks

  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 17 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Lightning

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 20 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +115 to score

Avalanche vs. Lightning

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • MacKinnon's stats: 7 goals in 20 games

Chris Kreider (Rangers) +115 to score

Rangers vs. Sabres

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • Kreider's stats: 13 goals in 19 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +135 to score

Lightning vs. Avalanche

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 20 games

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +140 to score

Rangers vs. Sabres

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • Panarin's stats: 11 goals in 19 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +145 to score

Sabres vs. Rangers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • Skinner's stats: 10 goals in 21 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +150 to score

Senators vs. Panthers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • Tkachuk's stats: 10 goals in 16 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +150 to score

Panthers vs. Senators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
  • Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 20 games

