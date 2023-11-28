Should you bet on Oliver Bjorkstrand to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

Bjorkstrand has scored in six of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Bjorkstrand has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Bjorkstrand averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 70 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:17 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:59 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 14:39 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

