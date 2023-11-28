Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owyhee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Owyhee County, Idaho today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Homedale High School at Emmett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Emmett, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
