Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Power County, Idaho today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Power County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Murtaugh High School at Rockland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28

7:30 PM MT on November 28 Location: Rockland, ID

Rockland, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

West Jefferson High School at American Falls High School