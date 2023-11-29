Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Ada County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmett High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Eagle, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cole Valley Christian School at Fruitland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Fruitland, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Star Charter School at Victory Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.