Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Ada County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Emmett High School at Eagle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29

7:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Eagle, ID

Eagle, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Vallivue High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29

7:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cole Valley Christian School at Fruitland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29

7:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Fruitland, ID

Fruitland, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

North Star Charter School at Victory Charter High School