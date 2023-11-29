Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bear Lake County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Bear Lake County, Idaho today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bear Lake County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marsh Valley High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Montpelier, ID
- Conference: South East Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
